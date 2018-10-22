Meera is gearing up for a grand comeback in films. The never-say-die actress, who was one of the most prominent stars in the 1990s, believes the game is not over for her yet.

She has taken potshots at Mahira Khan, the reigning movie queen, but now she has decided to take the ‘battle’ right to the screen.

Baaji, ace ad filmmaker Saqib Malik’s debut feature as a director, seems to have given her the confidence to do so. It’s a film that hinges on her character; she plays a fading movie star. It also stars Osman Khalid Butt as one of the main leads.