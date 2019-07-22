Image Credit:

The makers of Momina & Duraid Productions’s latest, ‘Superstar’, have accelerated the publicity campaign for the film. In under a fortnight’s time, they have already released the film’s trailer as well as two videos — ‘In Dinon’, a love ballad sung by Atif Aslam; and ‘Noori,’ a peppy dance number which has vocals by award-winning Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

The latter is picturised on leading lady Mahira Khan, who looks ravishing in a ghagra-choli, and also dances well. It also features Osman Khalid Butt.

The music is composed by Azaan Sami Khan who has also written the screenplay.

Judging from the trailer and videos, ‘Superstar’ follows the career trajectory of an actress (played by Khan), from her struggling days to her big launch and stardom, to a time when she is on the verge of losing the man of her dreams (Bilal Ashraf), a former superstar who becomes a victim of self-pity after his acting career hits rock-bottom.