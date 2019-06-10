Movie is going to be released on Eid Al Adha in Pakistan

That Mahira Khan is reuniting with her ‘Bin Roye’ producer Momina Duraid for a feature film, titled ‘Superstar’, is old news.

The latest on the project is that the movie, which has Khan paired with heartthrob Bilal Ashraf, is going to be released on Eid Al Adha (in August). The makers announced this recently with the release of the film’s motion poster that shows Khan in a royal blue gown, standing in a spotlight, while a soft melody by Atif Aslam plays in the background.

An excited Khan took to social media to post it, saying, “Films have a destiny of their own. I have held on to this for years. Waited and wanted it to happen. But it has its own heart, one which beats and listens to its own tunes. Here it is, a sneak peek of a piece of my heart for all of you.”

The film is directed by award-winning TV drama director Ehtishamuddin, while its screenplay and music are by Azaan Sami Khan.