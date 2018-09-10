Mahira Khan and Mehreen Syed showed true women power when they walked together, holding hands, at the recently concluded 8th PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week in Lahore, endorsing the brand’s “We’re worth it!” slogan.

At the Cannes International Film Festival 2018, Khan had represented the brand at their ‘Worth It Show’ that initiated a conversation about women’s empowerment.

At the Bridal Week, Khan said: “Empowering women with better education, being sensitive towards their wellbeing, health, happiness, ensuring equal opportunities and respecting their rights will go a long way in transforming Pakistan. Here’s to all women knowing that they truly are worth it.”

Syed especially mentioned this year’s ‘Beauty For A Better Life’ programme that “shall enable 500 women from underprivileged backgrounds, including women who are challenged by physical disabilities, to get free-of-cost beauty training, employment opportunities, and regain their self-esteem.”