Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees', married businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony.
The 'Humsafar' star was a bride in white and chose a pastel embellished skirt and tunic gliding the make-shift wooden aisle in several videos that have surfaced online. She got married in Pakistan's hilly Bhurban.
The groom, who is the CEO of a startup company that offers online payment solutions, was spotted wearing a black tunic with a blue turban looking visibly emotional as his bride walked up to him. He was seen wiping away tears while Khan made a demure entrance in a veil. Khan chose to pair her wedding outfit with diamond jewellery.
Khan's manager also shared an Instagram story revealing golden moments from the actress' big day.
While the actress and her groom are yet to acknowledge their union to the local press, the two have spoken about being in a relationship. In 2022, Khan in an interview touched upon being in love with someone outside her industry. This is her second marriage.
Khan, one of the most bankable actresses in Pakistan, will soon be a part of a Netflix series starring Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan.
Earlier this week, Bollywood saw another celebrity wedding with Parineeti Chopra marrying politician Raghav Chaddha. Both the brides chose to wear pastel shades.