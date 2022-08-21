Legendary Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor has died at the age of 71 in Karachi.
Dawn newspaper reported that she passed away due to an unspecified illness on Saturday.
She was renowned playback singer and stage performer. Her long career spanned over several decades during which she sang popular national and movie songs.
Noor, who was known as Bulbul-e-Pakistan, was honoured with the Nigar Award in 1973. She also received the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in 2006.
Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his deep grief over Noor’s death.
On Twitter, Sharif said that her death was an irreparable loss to the world music.
The late singer was known for her melodious voice and emotions, he said, adding that whatever she sang, whether it were ghazals or songs, they became remarkable.