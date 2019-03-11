It’s still a couple of months before Bilal Lashari’s much-awaited ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ hits theatres, but the film continues to make headlines.
Last week, the makers announced what they called “a strategic collaboration” with the World Soccer Stars (WSS). The announcement was made at a press conference in Islamabad, which was attended by former French footballer Nicolas Sebastien Anelka, also the brain behind the WSS; actor Bilal Ashraf; Pakistan Football Federation President Syed Ashfaq Shah and Lashari, among others. The event is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in April this year. International pop star Akon is also supposed to perform ahead of a showcase football game in Karachi and later in Lahore.
“The partnership between The Legend of Maula Jatt and WSS brings together sports and entertainment on one platform like never before,” Lashari said.
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik in lead roles.