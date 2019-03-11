Last week, the makers announced what they called “a strategic collaboration” with the World Soccer Stars (WSS). The announcement was made at a press conference in Islamabad, which was attended by former French footballer Nicolas Sebastien Anelka, also the brain behind the WSS; actor Bilal Ashraf; Pakistan Football Federation President Syed Ashfaq Shah and Lashari, among others. The event is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in April this year. International pop star Akon is also supposed to perform ahead of a showcase football game in Karachi and later in Lahore.