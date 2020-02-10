Makers of the movie have reached an agreement with the producer of the original

If reports are to believe, Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat, the makers of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, one of the most eagerly awaited Pakistani movies in recent times, have reached a settlement with Sarwar Bhatti, the producer of the original ‘Maula Jatt’ (released in 1979), following a long legal battle for copyrights.

Though details of the agreement haven’t come to the fore, the blockbuster now looks all set to hit the theatres.

The public, which became interested ever since the first teaser of ‘The Legend…’ came out in December 2018, can finally rest assured they will get to see their favourite stars — Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Abbasi and Humaima Malik — together on screen soon. But just how soon, no one knows.