Screenwriter-turned-director Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s cross-border love story, ‘Kaaf Kangna’, was supposed to release on Eid Al Adha this year, but suddenly the makers pulled out, without citing any reasons. And now we hear that the film will finally see the light of day on October 25. Again, this is too abrupt, considering there is virtually no publicity campaign launched yet. One of its lead actors Ayesha Omar is currently in the US, in connection with the Kashmir Hum Awards, and Sami Khan and film debutant Eeshal Fayyaz are only to be seen in random promotional stills released online.