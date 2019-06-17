Popular rock band from Karachi and winner of the Pepsi Battle of the Bands season two, Kashmir has come out with a music video, titled ‘Pari’. Reportedly, the song is a paean to those fighting depression. Bilal Ali, the lead vocalist, has also penned the lyrics, while Zair Zaki is the bass guitarist and Ali Raza on the keyboard.

The video, which is directed by Ashar Khalid, features a young girl who is depressed to the point of being suicidal.

For the uninitiated, Kashmir the Band won the LUX Style Award for Best Emerging Talent in Music for the year 2017 for their song ‘Kaaghaz Kay Jahaaz’.