It seems Humayun Saeed and ARY’s combined film productions have no one but themselves to compete with.

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 is setting new benchmarks at the ticket windows. In under three weeks, the film crossed PKR 500 million (Dh14.8 million) and the lifetime collections of the makers’ own Punjab Nahi Jaungi (2017) and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani (2015). The film has emerged as the most successful franchise to ever come out of Pakistan.

The lads-only laugh riot, with dollops of glamour, a couple of love tracks, and a well-meaning India-Pakistan spin on the plot, has elbowed out all competition from the other, much-hyped simultaneous releases such as Load Wedding and Parwaaz Hai Junoon. It should be interesting to see where the movie ends up on.