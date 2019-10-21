Image Credit:

Veteran actor, painter, and director Jamal Shah was recently in Pingyao, China, where his latest feature ‘Ba Tie Girl’ had a world premiere at the 3rd Pingyao Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon International Film Festival.

The film, which was previously titled ‘I Am Chinese’, is a joint production between Shah’s Hunderkada Films and Sichuan Chengcheng Movie Culture and Media Company. It is directed by Yang Jin.

The film has been shot extensively in Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan, with a Chinese technical crew. It highlights the significance of mega projects being carried out under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

At the PYIFF, ‘Ba Tie Girl’ received a great response from the audience at its two screenings. Shah was accompanied on the occasion by the Chinese actors as well as the director. They also walked the red carpet and interacted with local media.

PYIFF is one of the leading festivals of China. This year, it showcased “around 60 films from both China and the rest of the world” and saw participation of leading filmmakers of the world. Most of these films were directorial debuts or second features from new filmmakers.