Catwalk Cares’ 2nd season, held recently, made for a unique show. First, it was pre-recorded with models walking the ramp at a studio set in Karachi, wearing the designers that were featured in the show, amid empty benches. Only a handful of media people were let in to attend the recordings while following stringent safety protocols.

The designers/brands and their models had been allowed separate times in order to avoid crowding. Every one present on the set was “instructed to wear masks, keep a social distance and use hand sanitisers,” explained Frieha Altaf, the CEO of Catwalk Event Management & Productions.

As is now a tradition with fashion shows in the country, there were musical acts also, by singers all representing a designer or brand. An Ali Tariq, fresh off the success of his song, ‘Bekha na,’ from the blockbuster movie Parey Hut Love, presented his new single, ‘Chaho Na,’ while popular folk-rock singer Natasha Baig performed ‘Kayseria’ which went perfectly well with the brand (Kayseria) she was representing.

Natasha Baig sings for Kayseria.

The main themes of the collections displayed on day one were hope, resilience and positivity. For instance, Kayseria’s autumn-winter 2020 collection was titled ‘Umeed’.

Actress Anoushey Abbasi models for YBQ.

Maha Tahirani presented a vibrant, seven-piece, limited-edition bridal wear capsule, “designed especially to shine at Zoom weddings.” The outfits, which included the brightly coloured opera coats, sleek tunics with shararas and a billowing sari, made use of finely embroidered fabrics like included velvet, raw and pure silks, zari, poly net, premium fine khaddar and lawn karandi.

Zainab Chottani’s high-street fashion line, titled Tahira, was about ‘Joy’ in times like these. It featured up-and-coming models Erica Robinson, Javeria Hanif, Rahima Ali and Fatima Hasan dressed in cotton kurtis and high- as well as low-belted tunics. Chottani’s colour palette was vibrant hues of marigold, pink and blue. The models had fun on the ramp, as they did a little twirl here and a bit of dance there.

Models wearing Zainab Chottani's collection.

Couturier, poet and actor Yousuf Bashir Qureshi aka YBQ’s 18-piece collection, titled ‘Seen Unseen,’ opened with a poetic fashion film that featured noted TV actress Anoushey Abbasi. The collection was casual and pret and included loose tunics, shirts and cropped tops paired with Thar pants and dhotis. The fabrics included pure cotton, while the colours were mostly white and soft pastels.

Leading textile brand of the country, Alkaram Studio showcased what turned out to be a stunning four-piece luxury collection, titled ‘Esfir’ (Star-like). It was like a valentine to oriental traditions and should evoke nostalgia for many. Model Robina Khan looked graceful as she presented off-shoulder, embroidered, balloon-sleeved tunics and shirts paired with voluminous shararas, gharaaas and shalwar pants. The colours ranged from fuchsia, amethyst and tangerine to jade green and sky-blue.

A design from Alkaram's collection.

SABS Salon was responsible for the hair and make-up of the models, while Samiya Ansari looked after the wardrobe styling.