Ever since Maya Ali joined the lead cast of Paray Hut Love opposite Sheheryar Munawwar, who is also the co-producer of the film, the rumour mill has been abuzz about the status of Mahira Khan; the latter star was original choice for the role. Questions are swirling whether Khan had said goodbye to the project after officially signing on earlier this year.

Noted ad filmmaker and the second-time screen director Asim Raza came to her best pal’s rescue and stated on record that Khan was “definitely a part of the project” and a very “special one” at that.

Whereas some people assumed that Khan had quit the movie because she had given away her dates to another film, others were left guessing if it’s just a ‘special’ appearance. Meanwhile, Raza and his entire team are currently in Muzaffarabad, Kashmir, shooting an important chunk of Paray Hut love, minus Khan.

They are scheduled to fly to Turkey next.

But the fans of Khan need not be disappointed, as Pakistan’s highest paid actress and model is very much in the movie. Insiders reveal that her character in Paray… makes an entry post-interval, but the second half belongs to her only. As such, the movie could be described as a triangle love story.

Paray… is written by senior journalist and occasional playwright Imran Aslam, who is said to have developed the script over a period of three-four years.

The film has music by Azaan Sami Khan, and its director of photography (DoP), Serkan Guler, was brought in all the way from Turkey.