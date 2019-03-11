It features the veteran actress Meera apparently as an ageing star

Amna Ilyas and Meera. Image Credit: Supplied

The first look of music video and ad film director Saqib Malik’s cinematic debut, ‘Baaji’, was revealed recently.

It features veteran actress Meera looking alluring in a shimmering gold Nomi Ansari outfit, apparently as an ageing star who must give way to the new guard represented by model-turned-actor Amna Ilyas, dressed in an off-shoulder Deepak Perwani creation. The poster comes with a tagline: “Every dream has a price.”

Produced under the banner of Page33 Films, ‘Baaji’ is expected to be a comeback vehicle for Meera who plays the title role. The other cast includes Ali Kazmi, Osman Khalid Butt, Nisho, Mohsin Abbas Haider, and Nayyar Ejaz.