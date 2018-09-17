Feroz Khan and Sana Javed are proving to be one adorable screen couple. After the huge success of the recently concluded drama serial, Khaani, where they displayed great chemistry, the young actors are now coming back together for the same production house, 7th Sky Entertainment, and with the same director, Anjum Shehzad, on board.

The play is funnily titled, Romeo Weds Heer, and both Khan and Javed are said to be playing characters that have a comic streak to them.

The script is helmed by the widely acclaimed comedy writer Mohammad Younis Butt.

The title track of Romeo Weds Heer is sung by Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bhagga, while the colourful video has been choreographed by Wahab Shah.

The serial is slated to be aired in October this year.