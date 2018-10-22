Popular actor and TV presenter Faysal Quraishi is returning to cinema after a long hiatus with a romantic caper, interestingly titled Sorry: A Love Story. The movie, which is helmed by noted music video director Sohail Javed, had a launch event in Karachi recently. It was attended by the film’s lead actors Aamina Shaikh, Sonya Hussyn, Zahid Ahmad and Quraishi. The film is scripted jointly by Javed and Asma Nabeel.

Not many people know that Quraishi began as a child actor in television dramas in the early 1980s, before he entered films with a few not-so-successful movies in the 90s. Today, of course, his many TV shows have contributed greatly to his star status. Also, he has the example of his best friend Humayun Saeed, who is famously enjoying his second innings in films. So, this time Quraishi is hoping he’d strike lucky (in films).

At the launch, several of his industry friends showed up, such as Saeed, Samina Peerzada, Fahad Mustafa, Nadeem Baig, Adnan Siddiqui, Mansha Pasha, Javed Shaikh, Abdullah Kadwani, and Ahsan Rahim.

Sorry: A Love Story, it was revealed, is about “finding love, losing it, and finding it again.” The film’s original soundtrack is composed by Abbas Ali Khan. The film will be shot in Pakistan and in an international location. It is expected to release sometime in 2019.