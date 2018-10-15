One of Pakistan’s most popular musicians from the current lot, Farhan Saeed is due to perform in the UAE on November 9 at the American University of Sharjah. Saeed, 34, is the former lead vocalist of Jal the band, best known for his singles Aadat, Sajni and Roiyaan which also won him the Lux Style Award for Song of the Year in 2014.

He has also famously done covers of Nusrat Fateh Ali’s Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai and Alamgir’s Dekh Tera Kya. He sang the latter with Quratulain Baloch (aka QB) for season 10 of Coke Studio.

Saeed crossed over to Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s Creature 3D (2014). The film, which starred Bipasha Basu and Pakistan TV star Imran Abbas, boasted a fine soundtrack composed by Mithoon. Saeed’s last Bollywood outing was an Ekta Kapoor production, titled Half Girlfriend (‘17).

Alongside, Saeed is also pursuing a career in acting. His most recent venture, Suno Chanda, opposite Iqra Aziz, won him a heartthrob status. Incidentally, the play’s theme song, which was sung and composed by him, also turned out to be a huge hit.

The Sharjah event will be hosted by Salman Saquib Shaikh alias Mani, who is a well known TV actor, comedian and presenter.

Tickets, starting at Dh100, are available online.