It seems like Taha Hussain, a promising new musician, is going the Danyal Zafar way. In December last year, he released his debut song ‘Jee Lun Ga,’ which he said was going to be part of his album, titled ‘Ibtida’ (Beginning).

Just as Zafar has been dropping one single after another, all of which are part of his debut album, Hussain has now come out with the lyrical video of another song, ‘Bewafa’, which is also written and composed by him. It’s a melodious track, and features some of Pakistan’s best musicians such as Sa’ad Hayat on the keyboard, Ajay Harri on drums, Yasir Ejaz and Mohsin Raza Shah on guitars and Shane Kerr on bass.