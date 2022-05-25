Copy of 322787-01-02-1653459984948
Pakistani actress and model Sarwat Gilani attends a photocall for the film "Joyland" at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

The debut screening of Pakistan’s first entry to the Cannes Film Festival felt like “a dream has come true”, one of its stars Sarwat Gilani said after the film — which seeks to break gender stereotypes in her country — received a prolonged standing ovation.

“It felt like the hard work that people do, the struggles that we face as artists in Pakistan, they’ve all come to be worth it,” Gilani told Reuters on Tuesday.

Gilani, a film and TV star best known for her latest series ‘Churails’, plays Nucchi in ‘Joyland’, which competes in the Un Certain Regard section, a competition focused on more art-house films that runs parallel to the main Palme d’Or prize.

Nucchi belongs to a household that has long hoped for the birth of a son to continue the family line, with the consecutive birth of her three daughters not enough to please her conservative father-in-law.

Photocall for the film "Joyland". Image Credit: REUTERS
Saim Sadiq, Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Rasti Farooq and producers Apoorva Guru Charan, Sana Jafri and Sarmad Khoosad of the film "Joyland". Image Credit: REUTERS
‘Joyland’ also explores the frustration of women seeking to pursue a profession, when Haider’s wife Mumtaz falls into a depression for being forced to stay at home and do household chores and stop working as a make-up artist.

“It’s not just about a love story anymore. It’s about real time issues, real life issues that we all go through,” Gilani said.

Gilani said she hoped Pakistani movie-goers and critics would give ‘Joyland’ as warm a reception as it received in Cannes.

“I’m very positive that at least our people will understand that this is also a kind of cinema that can be successful. If worldwide, then why not locally, nationally,” she said.

The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to 28, with the prizes awarded on the last day.