She alleges that Bhatti “wanted an out-of-court settlement but I insisted on fighting it in the court. He has this gross misconception that our film’s budget is something to the tune of Rs100 crores [Rs1 billion, Dh26,3 million], so he openly asked for a 50 per cent cut. We were shocked. Later, he got back to us and said that he’d be OK if we paid him a quarter of the amount — ie Rs25 crores — but also let his company [Bahoo Films] to distribute our film. On top of that, he demanded credit as producer. Now, isn’t that blackmailing?”