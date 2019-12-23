Image Credit:

In Pakistan, winters are casually referred to as a wedding season. Come December, and multiple wedding events are seen taking place at almost every banquet hall in the country.

Even the bridal couture fashion weeks are planned at the start of the season. This winter is no different, except that we now have some high-profile celebrity nuptials taking place.

To start with, TV’s ‘Chanda’ Iqra Aziz is getting married to longtime beau, actor and scriptwriter Yasir Hussain, on December 28. She announced the date of her big day on her Instagram account, with a unique wedding invitation that features a comic-book illustration of her and Hussain dressed up as bride and groom.