After two consecutive hit TV shows last year — namely ‘Balaa’ and the Saba Qamar-led ‘Cheekh’ — and the latest ‘Ishqiya’ too getting good reviews, Badar Mehmood has emerged as one of the most sought-after drama directors.
No wonder his shows are eagerly awaited. And if we were to judge his directorial skills by ‘Cheekh’ alone, it would be fair to say that no one from the current lot in Pakistan handles crime thrillers as well as Mehmood does.
This, then, is great news that he is returning to his ‘pet’ genre with a new TV serial, titled ‘Dunk’ (Urdu for ‘sting’).
According to sources, it’s a murder mystery, penned by Mohsin Ali. What’s more, it features Bilal Abbas Khan, Mehmood’s most bankable star-actor.
The two are working together for the third time over (after ‘Balaa’ and ‘Cheekh’). Khan is cast alongside Sana Javed.
The supporting line-up is no less stellar, and includes Nouman Ejaz, Azakeh Daniel, and Fahad Sheikh. Daniel has also earlier worked with Mehmood on ‘Cheekh’ — she played Bilal Abbas’s sister.
Team ‘Dunk’ recently began to shoot amid stringent hygiene and safety protocols.