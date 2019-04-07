Actor is humbled as his movie is still doing well after seven months in cinemas

‘Teefa In Trouble’, Ali Zafar’s maiden Pakistani feature and his first film production, recently grossed PKR 500 million (Dh12.9 million) at the global box office.

A humbled Zafar took to Instagram to express his gratitude: “7 months in cinemas. One of the most beautifully manifested endeavours of my life. [Director] Ahsan Rahim you are a magician. Take a bow team as we set another record!”

Also starring Maya Ali, the romantic comedy was released in July last year. It opened to a thunderous response, much against the expectations of some movie pundits who advised Zafar to wait for Eid to release his film or be ready for a low turnout.