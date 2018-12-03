‘Teefa in Trouble’ recently completed four months of its hugely successful run at the box office in Pakistan, netting close to Rs450 million (Dh11.7 million), a staggering amount, considering that it was a non-holiday release.
For Ali Zafar, who donned many hats for the film — producer, screenplay writer, composer, singer and lead actor — it’s another feather in his cap.
What’s even more commendable is the fact that the film has been hailed by critics as well as audiences. This was, unfortunately, not so in the case of almost all the other local releases in the year so far, including even ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’ that was panned by critics.
Among ‘Teefa…’s’ many merits are its strong screenplay, fresh casting, indigenous humour, novel locations, unfaltering pace and a popular soundtrack. Where ‘Item Number’ became a favourite at parties, ‘Sajna Duur’ and ‘Chan Veh’ never failed to woo the love birds. The film’s action and chase sequences deserve a special mention. Not only were they executed well, they were also conceived and choreographed keeping international standards in mind.
And, who can forget the sequence where Zafar’s character comes face to face with his own ego and superego? It’s a clash that has never before been explored on screen in Pakistani cinema.
The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.