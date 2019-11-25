Image Credit:

Actor and musician Ali Zafar may have given Coke Studio a miss this season, he hasn’t stopped making music. Only, he now gravitates towards more soulful and Sufi renditions.

Recently, Zafar was invited to appear as a guest speaker at Faisalabad Literary Festival, where he hummed a few lines from the Kishore Kumar song ‘Kuchh To Log Kahenge’ from the Hindi movie Amar Prem. It struck a chord with the audience and got him a huge response.

Zafar followed it up with a recitation of Bulleh Shah’s ‘Kalam’.

Earlier, at an evening hosted by Mian Yousaf Salahuddin at Hazuri Bagh, Zafar won over the crowds when he presented Allama Iqbal’s famous poem, ‘Lab Pe Aati Hai,’ with a group of schoolchildren. The event also saw Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shafqat Amanat Ali, and Hadiqa Kiyani present ‘Kalam-e-Iqbal’.