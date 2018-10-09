Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar says he is proud to represent Pakistan at the 5th Silk Road International Film Festival in China.

“Proud to represent Pakistan at the Silk Road International Film Festival to discuss bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China in cinema,” Zafar tweeted.

The actor feels honoured to have his latest release Teefa In Trouble for a special screening at the festival among other international films.

The Silk Road Film Festival is a small group of passionate and dedicated individuals committed to providing an amazing display of Middle Eastern, Persian, Arab, African, Asian and European films each year to Dublin, Ireland.

Teefa In Trouble is about the son of a gangster, who enlists an enforcer to kidnap a woman for an arranged marriage.