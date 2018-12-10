Ali Zafar and Maya Ali, the lead pair of this year’s biggest non-holiday blockbuster ‘Teefa In Trouble’, are still reeling from the success of their debut Pakistani feature. And why not? The film was recently released on Netflix where it’s getting rave reviews.
While a sequel of ‘Teefa…’ might still be in the offing, eager fans look forward to Zafar and Ali reuniting in a different medium.
The two were recently in Bangkok, Thailand, for a TV commercial, which is said to be a high-budget ad, directed by Mumbai-based Surya Balakrishnan.
According to sources, Balakrishnan, who is a film graduate and a painter, was flown all the way to Bangkok where she shot the ad with a local technical crew. The commercial is said to be narrative-based, where both Zafar and Ali got the chance to showcase their acting chops.