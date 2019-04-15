Image Credit:

Ali Rehman Khan was recently chosen to be the Goodwill Ambassador of WWF-Pakistan. The actor will help to raise awareness on how to preserve the environment.

“Pakistan is vulnerable to so many natural disasters and we don’t even realise how the carbon footprint we are leaving on the planet can worsen the current climatic change,” he told the media.

Khan has previously been associated with social awareness campaigns such as ‘Jahez Khori Band Karo’ (quit asking for dowry).