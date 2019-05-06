Ahsan Khan has long been missing in action — his last screen appearance was in the (lukewarm) feature, ‘Chhupan Chhupai’ (2018). The versatile actor, who is well known for his appetite for performance-oriented roles, will next be seen in an Eid Al Fitr special TV drama, interestingly titled ‘Shahrukh Ki Saaliyan’ (‘Shahrukh’s Sisters-in-Law’). The play is a rom-com, and also stars Ramsha Khan, one of the most popular actresses from the newer lot who is often compared with Bollywood’s Anushka Sharma. Both Ahsan and Ramsha are coming together for the very first time, and the audiences are eagerly waiting for them to bring their charm to this seemingly quirky comedy on Eid day.