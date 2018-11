Before Ahad Raza Mir made his successful film debut with the Eid Al Adha release Parwaaz Hai Junoon, he had already developed a solid fan following, thanks to his hit TV plays like Yaqeen Ka Safar (2017), which also won him all the awards for best actor this year. No wonder his next drama serial, Aangan, is grabbing headlines.

Said to be a period play, Aangan is helmed by Ehtishamuddin (earlier credits include Udaari). It also stars Sajal Aly, Ahsan Khan and Mawra Hocane.