The episode ended with a surprise performance by former Jal vocalist Goher Mumtaz

Pepsi Battle of the Bands Season 4 is nearing its finale. Seven episodes down, we have two clear finalists in Aarish and Auj. Episode seven saw two rounds.

Where the bands performed their original tracks in the first round, they played covers in the second.

This made for an exciting test of talent. Auj’s original ‘Raat’ won over the juror Meesha Shafi who wasn’t loath to give the young band a standing ovation.

She made a special mention of vocalist Abdul Rehman. Fawad Khan also called him a “rough diamond”.

Aarish, on the other hand, came away with praise for their cover of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Halka Halka Suroor’, in which they incorporated spoken words and also fused some electronic dance music (EDM).