The beloved child star is known for bringing joy with his hit show Jeeto Pakistan
Dubai: Pakistan child star Umer Shah, known for his appearances alongside his elder brother Ahmed Shah on Jeeto Pakistan and Shan-e-Ramazan, died on September 15. According to a report in Dawn, his brother Ahmed confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram, asking fans to keep Umer and their family in their prayers.
Tributes poured in soon after from across the entertainment industry. Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa was among the first to express his grief, saying he was “speechless” that “Umer had left us.”
Journalist and host Waseem Badami, who frequently welcomed the Shah brothers on Shan-e-Ramazan, revealed that he had spoken to doctors, who confirmed that Umer died in the early hours of Monday due to cardiac arrest.
Actor Adnan Siddiqui remembered Umer as a “beam of light, joy and innocence,” saying the news had left him devastated. Aijaz Aslam described him as “a little angel” and “a bright, kind soul who brought smiles to everyone at Jeeto Pakistan.”
Shaista Lodhi and Hina Altaf also expressed their shock and sadness at waking up to the news, while actors Mahira Khan and Momal Sheikh shared their heartbreak over the untimely loss.
Hailing from Dera Ismail Khan, the Shah brothers had won the nation’s hearts with their camaraderie and charm. In Ahmed’s last Instagram post, the siblings are seen in their school uniforms — a poignant reminder of Umer’s short but rich journey.
