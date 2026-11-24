Santosh Davakhar's Gondhal eyes Oscars glory after IFFI Silver Peacock win
Marathi thriller Gondhal, India's official submission for the 2027 Oscars, has formally entered the International Feature Film contest. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed on Tuesday that the film is one of 104 titles eligible for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards, the largest field the category has ever seen.
What the eligibility list actually means
The announcement is an early procedural step, not an honour in itself. Each country may submit one film for International Feature Film, and the Academy first checks every entry against its rules. These include requirements that the film was released theatrically in its home country within the qualifying window and that most of its dialogue is in a language other than English. Every submission that passes these checks goes on the eligibility list.
In other words, the list confirms that Gondhal is officially in the competition, alongside every other film that met the requirements. It is not a shortlist and not a nomination. From here, Academy members taking part in the preliminary round will watch the submitted films and vote. That vote reduces the field of 104 to a shortlist of 15, and a later round of voting picks the five final nominees.
The road ahead
December 7–11, 2026: Preliminary voting for select categories, including International Feature Film
December 15, 2026: Shortlists announced
January 21, 2027: Nominations announced
March 14, 2027: 99th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood
A midnight ritual turned thriller
Gondhal takes its name and much of its texture from the Gondhal of rural Maharashtra, a traditional all-night performance that combines music, dance, mythology and devotion. The whole film plays out over one such night.
At its centre is Suman (Ishita Deshmukh), who is stuck in a loveless marriage to Anand, a wealthy man. She becomes involved with Saheba, a Gondhali performer, and starts planning her escape. That plan pulls in Sarjerao, Anand's fixated cousin, and what began as a bid for freedom turns into a tangle of desire, betrayal and murder, with survival at stake. Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu round out the cast.
Already a festival winner
The film reached the Oscar race with a major award already won. Director Santosh Davakhar received the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2025.