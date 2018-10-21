Nicole Kidman tries to demolish the most dangerous parts of her past in the upcoming film Destroyer.

On Wednesday, Annapurna released an official trailer for the gritty crime drama, which stars Kidman as LAPD Det. Erin Bell, who reluctantly revisits a previous undercover assignment that yielded tragic results. She must reconnect with the remaining members of a gang, as well as her own sordid memories of the entire experience.

“I’ve spent my whole life scrappin’ — jealous, hungry, scared,” she says in the trailer while slogging through the snow. “I’m gonna find something decent, something good.”

Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, Bradley Whitford, Jade Pettyjohn and Scoot McNairy are also among the cast of the movie, directed by Karyn Kusama. Early reviews have praised Kidman’s notably raw performance in the uncompromising crime thriller, a genre rarely centered on a female protagonist.

Destroyer is scheduled for a UAE release on January 17, 2019.