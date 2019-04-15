Image Credit:

CineMAS, a new alternative film festival in Abu Dhabi, is coming to Manarat Al Saadiyat from April 16-20.

The event, which will focus on social and humanitarian issues, features indoor and outdoor screenings, talks and workshops with industry professionals.

The programme kicks off with two screenings of the Oscar-winning Image Nation Abu Dhabi co-production, ‘Free Solo’; the documentary intimately follows one of American free climber Alex Honnold’s precarious undertakings.

Among the other films screening are Nadine Labaki’s ‘Capernaum’ and the documentaries ‘Minding the Gap’ and ‘Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist’.

“CineMAS is a new and one-of-a-kind initiative in line with our mandate to further activate the culture of Abu Dhabi,” said Alia Al Qassimi, head of Manarat Al Saadiyat.

“We have carefully curated this selection of movies, which will thrill discerning cinema lovers while opening constructive dialogue around important social issues. Independent cinema is an incredibly vital and important form of cultural expression, and we are excited to not only introduce these international films to a wider audience, but provide film enthusiasts with the chance to learn more about the industry.”