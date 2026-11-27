Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan among others
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix not to make content originating from Pakistan available to viewers in India, including the upcoming series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.
The series, a romantic drama, is Netflix's first original production from Pakistan and is scheduled to premiere on December 4, 2026.
The ministry's direction reiterates an advisory it issued to OTT and streaming platforms on May 8, 2025, asking them to discontinue content of Pakistani origin. In June 2025, Netflix informed the ministry that it was not offering any film or series originating in Pakistan to subscribers in India. The ministry has asked the company to maintain that position. “In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription-based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect,” it said.
The ministry said it acted after receiving complaints and representations about the possible release of the series in India.
Netflix has not commented publicly on the matter.
Following the trailer's release, two Mumbai-based industry organisations, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), wrote separately to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking that the series be barred from release in India. AICWA sent its letter on November 24. FWICE followed on November 25, stating its support for AICWA's request.
FWICE's letter refers to the ministry's May 2025 advisory to streaming platforms on Pakistan-origin content and asks the government to review the planned release and act within existing laws and policy. The federation said that business considerations should not take precedence over public sentiment.
FWICE also restated a policy it has held for some time, under which its members are asked not to hire or work with Pakistani artists and technicians, or to take part in events organised by Pakistani entities. The federation said this applies to film, television, web, music and online work.
The statement was signed by FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, president BN Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey and treasurer Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav.