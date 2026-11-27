The ministry's direction reiterates an advisory it issued to OTT and streaming platforms on May 8, 2025, asking them to discontinue content of Pakistani origin. In June 2025, Netflix informed the ministry that it was not offering any film or series originating in Pakistan to subscribers in India. The ministry has asked the company to maintain that position. “In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription-based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect,” it said.