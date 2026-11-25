The cast features Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir,
Pakistani television has had a global audience for years, but never a Netflix original of its own. That changes next week. The streamer dropped the trailer for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, its first Pakistani original series, at a glittering event in Karachi on Tuesday, and the cast arrived ready to call it a turning point.
Produced by Momina Duraid and adapted from Farhat Ishtiaq's much-loved Urdu novel, the series premieres on December 4. Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Bilal Ashraf, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali and Hamza Abbasi all turned up for the launch. Co-star Mahira Khan was the one notable absence.
'We're capable of anything'
Fawad set the tone from the stage. "I don't think this journey would've been as beautiful with anyone else. Thank you so much for making this possible. It's a win for Pakistan, and I'm very glad and honoured to be a part of it," he said, as quoted by the Indian Express.
Bilal Ashraf took the idea further and said the production proved what Pakistan's industry can pull off. "At the end of the day, the important thing to remember is we're capable of anything. It was just a matter of flying over, cordoning off a place, and shooting. There's not too much to it. If we put our hearts and minds to something, we're capable of pretty much anything."
Hania Aamir described herself as lucky to be part of a historic project whose cast she called the "royalty" of Pakistani entertainment. She credited the country's screen industry for her international profile. "Anyone who's a fan of me globally must've watched Pakistani dramas. I have fame because of Pakistani television and films. This is just a stepping stone for us. All of our stories are known globally, and people around the world are excited about them. Being on Netflix makes it more accessible. So it's a win-win for all," she said.
From cult dramas to 191 countries
On the red carpet, Fawad pointed out that Pakistani dramas already travel well, and that some have already found an audience on the streamer. "As it is, the audience of Pakistani dramas is very wide and spread across the globe. A lot of them get translated in other languages too. There are some shows which have worked on Netflix too, like Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai," he said.
He believes Netflix will amplify that reach rather than create it. "People have been watching Pakistani shows all this while. Now, it's just going to reach more people in 191 countries and in a larger-than-life picture. It's not just one representation of Pakistan. Emotions are universal, so it's a very global language."
Fawad knows the crossover route well. Beyond his Bollywood career, he had a key part in Bisha K Ali's 2022 superhero series Ms Marvel, which streams in India on JioHotstar.
A reunion with familiar faces
The project also brought Fawad back together with two of his best-known screen partners, and he said it felt like a reunion. His pairing with Mahira took off with Momina's 2011 drama Humsafar. The two later shared the big screen in Bilal Lashari's 2022 action blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt and in Ammar Rasool's romance Neelofar last year. Fawad and Sanam Saeed led Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012), a Sultana Siddiqui show that Momina also produced.
A long road to release
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has been in the works since 2023, and Fawad said most of the delay came after the cameras stopped rolling. "There were bumps on the road, more from the post-production side. Otherwise, we're finally here," he said.