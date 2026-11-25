Hania Aamir described herself as lucky to be part of a historic project whose cast she called the "royalty" of Pakistani entertainment. She credited the country's screen industry for her international profile. "Anyone who's a fan of me globally must've watched Pakistani dramas. I have fame because of Pakistani television and films. This is just a stepping stone for us. All of our stories are known globally, and people around the world are excited about them. Being on Netflix makes it more accessible. So it's a win-win for all," she said.