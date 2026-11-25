AICWA wrote to PM Modi to prevent the show from streaming in India
Days after Netflix released the first trailer for its debut Pakistani original series, an Indian film workers' association has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netflix India to keep the show from streaming in the country.
The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is objecting to Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, a drama featuring several well-known Pakistani actors, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed and Hania Aamir. The series, in development since 2023, is scheduled to premiere on December 4.
The backdrop
The appeal follows restrictions in place since the Pahalgam attack in April 2025. In the months afterwards, several films and shows featuring Pakistani artists did not receive a release in India. These included Sardarji 3, an Indian production starring Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir, and Abir Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.
The social media accounts of some Pakistani performers, including Atif Aslam, Hania Aamir and Fawad Khan, were also made unavailable in India during this period.
About the series
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is Netflix's first original series from Pakistan, and it brings together some of the most familiar names in the country's television industry, both in front of and behind the camera.
The show is directed and produced by Momina Duraid, one of Pakistan's most prominent television producers, whose earlier work includes the hit drama Humsafar. It is adapted from Farhat Ishtiaq's best-selling novel of the same name. Ishtiaq is also the author behind Humsafar, which makes this project something of a reunion for the creative team behind one of Pakistan's most widely watched dramas.
The series centres on love, relationships and healing. According to reports, it follows six interconnected love stories that unfold across three generations, tracing how relationships, loss and family ties shape the lives of its characters over time.
The cast is led by Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, who became one of Pakistani television's most popular on-screen pairs after starring together in Humsafar. Fawad Khan is also known to Indian audiences for his Hindi film roles in Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, while Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.
Sanam Saeed, who rose to wider fame with Zindagi Gulzar Hai alongside Fawad Khan and later starred in the film Cake, is also part of the ensemble. She is joined by Hania Aamir, one of the most-followed young actors in Pakistan, known for dramas such as Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.
The series has been in the works since 2023, and its first trailer was released recently. It is set to premiere globally on Netflix on December 4.