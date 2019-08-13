At the time of writing, over 500k tweets were posted with the hashtag #YoongiWeLoveYou

Suga, lead BTS rapper Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: The hashtag #YoongiWeLoveYou has been trending worldwide and in the UAE for the past 10 hours after the Army stepped in against alleged 'body shaming' comments on their favourite 'idol'.

It all started off with some internet users commenting on pictures of BTS lead rapper Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi. A Korean website, Nate.com, carried photos of the K-pop superstar and some Korean netizens commented on his seemingly evident weight gain.

While many comments were in favour of the difference in appearance, there were a few comments bashing the star for 'not taking care of his body'.

A screengrab of translated comments originally posted on the Korean website Nate Image Credit: www.jazminemedia.com

As is usual, the Army - BTS fans - took to Twitter with the hashtag #YoongiWeLoveYou posting positive comments on the star, his talent and his appearance. Within hours, the hashtag went viral and has remained a top trend worldwide all day.

This comes just a day after the band announced that they would be taking a short hiatus from performances. But the pause may only last a few weeks, with the septet due to play in Saudi Arabia in October.

BTS will take their "first official long-term break since their debut" six years ago, managers Big Hit Entertainment said, adding it will be a time to "recharge and refresh as musicians and creators".

It would also be a time for them to "enjoy their daily lives as normal 20-something young men", the agency said in a midnight statement.

Soaring fame and breaking records

BTS - or Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates as Bulletproof Boy Scouts - have gained a massive global following in recent years, becoming the first K-pop group to top charts in the US and Britain with a string of sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Paris and London's Wembley Stadium.

The floppy-haired musicians, all in their 20s and often sporting earrings and lipstick, appeal to a generation that feels comfortable with the idea of fluid gender identity.