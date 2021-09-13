A look at the top 20 songs that were streamed on Spotify this summer

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Another summer has flown by, and with it, the songs that have complimented countless beach days and road trips. With that, Spotify has released their list of top songs that filled listeners' headphones and speakers this season

With more than 600 million streams globally between May 29 and August 22, this year’s Spotify Song of the Summer in the UAE and globally is “Good 4 U” by “Drivers License” breakout star Olivia Rodrigo.

Since being released on May 14, “Good 4 U” was added to more than 18M playlists and appeared on more than 325,000 user-generated playlist titles, including: 1,500+ “like a damn sociopath” playlists and 700+ “happy and healthy” playlists. Olivia has also claimed three other spots on UAE’s Songs of Summer list with “Deja Vu” (no. 12), “Traitor” (no. 14), and “Drivers License” (no. 16).

The next four of the UAE top five songs took us on a journey around the world from K-Pop to European rock. Number two was “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X and Doja Cat and SZA’s collab on “Kiss Me More,” which kept the summer sizzling, came in at number three.

Legendary K-pop group BTS came in at number four with “Butter” and Eurovision winner Måneskin’s “Beggin’” another summer mainstay for listeners, rounded out fifth place.

The complete UAE list

“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and SZA “Butter” by BTS “Beggin” by Måneskin “Levitating” by Dua Lipa “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI “Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)” by Justin Bieber “Astronaut In The Ocean” by Masked Wolf “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran “Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (Remix)” by The Weeknd “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo “Leave The Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic “Traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo “Build a Bitch” by Bella Poarch “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo “RAPSTAR” by Polo G “Dynamite” by BTS “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Permission to Dance” by BTS

Top songs in Saudi Arabia

This year’s Spotify Song of the Summer in Saudi Arabia is “Beggin” by Måneskin. “Beggin” has been topping Spotify’s global charts around the world and it also topped the list in other Arab countries like Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Palestine and Qatar.

The next four of the top five songs took Saudi listeners on a journey that starts in Saudi Arabia and ends in the USA. Number two was the sensational Saudi artist Abdullah Al Mukhles with “Ashkor Jamalk”. Followed by the sheila hit “Wesh Ezrak” by Abdullah Al Farwan in the third spot.

Lil Nas X was another summer mainstay for listeners, with “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” calling itself fourth on the list, and Doja Cat and SZA’s collaboration on “Kiss Me More,” which kept the summer sizzling, rounded out fifth place.

This summer, female voices from the region also made some noise. Mashael's Sawb Al Riyadh takes the eighteenth spot and Haneen AlKandari's collaboration on “Bravo Alik'' with Abdulaziz Louis and Bader AlShuaibi is number twelve on the list.