Singer Jason Derulo was in Dubai recently for a performance at Soho Garden in Meydan on December 18. While he was in the city, the ‘Savage Love’ was living it up in luxury at a swanky hotel here.
Derulo, who is popular on social media for his funny videos, shared an Instagram Reel showcasing the opulent beachfront resort he was staying at. He can been seen taking a dip at the Raffles The Palm Dubai pool and running along the beach as the sun sets.
Derulo has been travelling around the region for concerts, having performed in Jeddah at Saudi Arabia’s Grand Prix and in India recently.
The singer is an award-winning R’n’B star with hit tracks to his name such as ‘Whatcha Say’, ‘Wiggle’ and ‘Talk Dirty’. Derulo has also been to Dubai multiple times.