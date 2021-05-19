Jason Derulo has entered a new phase in life.
The singer, 31, announced on social media on Tuesday that he welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes on May 8.
“The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes,” Derulo captioned a video that chronicled the couple’s journey to the hospital and the baby’s delivery. In the clip, the singer can be seen getting skin-to-skin contact with the newborn and changing the baby’s clothes.
Frumes, who is a model and social media influencer, also posted a number of pictures on Instagram showing her new bundle of joy (with the little one’s face blocked out) and collages of images from the hospital.
“A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed,” Frumes, 27, captioned the post. “I love you forever @jasonderulo.”
In an earlier interview, Derulo said that he met Frumes at the gym right before the pandemic started in 2020.
“We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her once there before, and then the second time, I was like, ‘Aight. Imma go talk to her,’ and the rest is history,” the singer told Page Six.