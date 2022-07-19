After years of directing acclaimed Hollywood movies, Steven Spielberg has helmed his first music video and he did it using his smartphone.
The video was for the song ‘Cannibal’ by Marcus Mumford, who is best known for being the frontman for British folk rock band Mumford & Sons.
“On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip,” Mumford wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of Spielberg shooting with a phone while seated in an office chair and his wife Capshaw holding the back of it.
“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven,” the singer added.
Mumford’s wife Carey Mulligan was listed as being responsible for costuming and sound, with Capshaw being credited as the producer and art director.
‘Cannibal’ is Mumford’s first song as a solo artist and is part of his upcoming debut solo album called ‘(self-titled)’, which will release on September 16.
“In January 2021, facing demons I danced with or a long time in solution, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal,’” Mumford shared in a hand-written note posted on Instagram. “I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called (Self-Titled).”
He also tagged people who’d be featured on the album as guest artists — Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin.