Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi has voiced a new track, which pays tribute to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
‘Hay Hal Sot’ is a joint collaboration between track singer-composer Al Jassmi, along with writer and Saudi Arabian poet and literary icon, Prince Badr Bin Abdul Mohsin, along with drinks giant Pepsi.
The song is an ode to Saudi, paying tribute to its traditions, its people and its landscape. The makers are calling ‘Hay Hal Sot’ a celebration of the region’s old and new traditions.
“Music brings people together — it bridges gaps and connects us with people and places far beyond our language or place of origin,” Al Jassmi said in a statement. “This song in particular, captures our love and respect for the Kingdom, its thriving culture, and incredible people. The creative process and experience have been extremely rewarding….”
The song has already garnered over two million views online.
“Saudi Arabia is an extraordinary country — rich in history, culture and arts. The song – a love tribute to the nation and its people reflects the spirit of the Kingdom and reminds people of its beautiful roots in poetry,” said Mustafa Shamseldin, Chief Marketing Officer Africa, Middle East & South Asia at PepsiCo.
As part of the campaign of the song, ‘Hay Hal Sot’, a launch video has been planned as well.