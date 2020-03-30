Chiranjeevi Image Credit: IANS

South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi is determined to battle the coronavirus pandemic with one motivational song at a time.

The Telugu superstar has joined hands with other actors from the South such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej by putting together a song with rhyming lyrics.

He has also invited his fans to participate by shooting their own video and sending it across to him.

“Let’s fight the virus, let’s kill the virus,” go the lyrics of the song.

The stars also warn people about shaking hands with caution and washing hands thoroughly thorugh exaggerated expressions. The motivational video rolls out like a movie track with dramatic expressions and foot-tapping music.

The song has been composed by music director Koti as part of #CoronaCrisisCharity (CCC) initiative, spearheaded by Chiranjeevi.

He aims to provide funds to film workers and daily wage earners in the industry who are the most affected people in the current lockdown situation in India. According to a statement, he has already raised Rs50 million towards this cause and will continue to come up with novel ways to raise funds.