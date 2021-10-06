Singer Adele. Image Credit: REUTERS

It’s official — Adele is back.

The Grammy winning British singer on October 5 released a teaser for her first new music since 2015 album ‘25’, confirming days of rumours that her long-awaited release was imminent.

The black and white clip for the track ‘Easy On Me’, shared on social media with the caption ‘October 15’, doesn’t give away much in terms of a tune. It sees the singer seated in a car, putting a cassette into the player, and driving off with her belongings as sheets of music fly out of the vehicle.

Just a day earlier, fans were speculating about Adele being ready to release new music after all of her social media was updated with new images and the number ‘30’ was projected on billboards, landmarks and buildings around the world — including in Dubai.

The number ‘30’ has been the rumoured title of 33-year-old Adele’s next album for years. The singer has famously referenced the age she was at during the making of her records for her last three albums — ‘19’, ‘21’ and ‘25’.

While talking to DJ and host Zane Lowe in 2015 ahead of the release of ‘25’, she had joked that she might do away with this naming convention.

“I was 20 when ‘19’ came out. I was 23 when ‘21’ came out. I am 27. And so proud of being 27,” she said. “I think this will be my last age one. I’m sure I’m wrong with this but I feel there’s been a massive change in me in the last couple of years.”