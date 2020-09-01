tab_ Usher
Usher Image Credit: AP
Usher Raymond is about to be a father for the third time.

The R’n’B star and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, are “thrilled and very excited” to welcome their first baby together, according to a source quoted by US Weekly.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea Image Credit: Shutterstock

In paparazzi shots that emerged on August 31, Raymond, 41, has an arm around record executive Goicoechea, 36, who appears heavily pregnant. The pair are both wearing Louis Vuitton face masks.

While this marks the first baby for the pair, Raymond has two children, Usher, 12, and Naviyd, 11, from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster. Raymond and Foster split in 2009, after which Raymond married Grace Miguel, but the pair split in 2018.

Rumours have been swirling around Goicoechea and Raymond since late 2019, when the couple was spotted backstage at the Hollywood Bowl together.

