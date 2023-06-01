The American rock band KISS will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in town on October 13 as part of their final world tour, titled ‘End of the Road’. This will be their only concert in the Middle East region.
The rock band known for their unique make-up and costumes was formed in the US in 1973 and have been performing for over four decades now. Regarded among the best-selling rock bands of all time, KISS has sold over 75 million records worldwide. Some of their biggest hits include ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ and ‘Black Diamond’, ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’, ‘Detroit Rock City’ and ‘Heaven’s on Fire’.
“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four+ decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” the band said in a statement.
“We’re thrilled to announce the return of KISS to Dubai in October as they embark on their monumental ‘End of the Road’ world tour,” Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East, said in the statement. “The production heavy show presents an once-in-a-lifetime experience for the devoted KISS Army and rock enthusiasts alike.”
Registration for the KISS Fan pre-sale is open and will close on June 4 at 8pm. KISS Fan pre-sale will open on June 5 at 10am ahead of the general on-sale one day later at 10am. Fans can register to secure tickets by visiting the website of the Coca-Cola Arena.