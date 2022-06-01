American dream pop band CAS, known for songs such as ‘Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby’, ‘Apocalypse’ and ‘You’re All I Want’, will perform in Dubai for the first time on June 19.
The group will take to the stage The Hard Rock Cafe in Dubai’s Festival City Mall, as part of a series of “special live acts set to light up the Dubai music scene,” entertainment company Live Nation said in a statement.
CAS — full name Cigarettes After Sex — was formed in 2008 by frontman Greg Gonzalez and has gained fame for their romantic but edgy lyrics and a distinctive lo-fi sound that takes inspiration from bands such as The Smiths, New Order and Joy Division. The other band members are Randall Miller on bass and Jacob Tomsky on drums.
Talking to Interview magazine in 2017 about his music, Gonzalez said: “We’ll play shows and the whole crowd is singing like a big sing-a-long — which is awesome — or the crowd is just in this dreamy trance-like state, or people are dancing. I like that the music can fit into all those categories, that it can provide all these different outlets of expression for the listener. It can help somebody sleep or they can sing or they can dance to it. I think that’s great.”
The band’s most recently album ‘Cry’ was released in October 2019, and their latest track is 2020’s ‘You’re All I Want’. CAS are also set to perform in Barcelona, Cairo, Athens, Tbilisi and Istanbul, among other concert stops this year.
Don’t miss it!
CAS performs at the Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City, on June 19. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are available online and start at Dh299. For 21+ only.